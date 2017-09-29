Drone cameras prove an issue for Vermont sports

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The use of drones to record high school sporting events has sparked a debate among Vermont officials.

The Times Argus reports Vermont’s 75 high schools all have the authority to permit drones at athletic competitions. However, the Vermont Principals’ Association has banned the machines during playoffs.

Last week, a licensed Montpelier resident who was recording a girls soccer match was asked to stop filming. Critics say the drones could crash and hurt athletes or patrons. Others say they are worried drones hovering above fields could be a distraction to athletes.

Montpelier Athletic Director Matt Link says drone cameras offer a unique view of the field. Link says the overhead perspective can also help with game analysis.

Drones were popular at last year’s U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Craftsbury.