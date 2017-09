TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that public parking in Troy can be a hassle and now residents are trying to change that.

Tom Nardacci sent a letter to Troy Mayor Patrick Madden (D) saying there needs to be more paid parking meters and clearly labeled streets.

Nardacci is joining others in calling for the city to take control of the Uncle Sam Garage so improvements can be made.

He says these improvements will help bring businesses into the city.