Amsterdam women collecting donations for Puerto Rico recovery

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, food, and water.

Some right here in the Capital Region are doing what they can to help their families still stuck on the island.

People have been collecting donations for Puerto Rico all week and this is just a fraction of the supplies they’ve collected so far.

Two women in Amsterdam are praying for their families still in Puerto Rico get the supplies they need to survive.

“Just praying and begging for supplies. You know they want water. They have no food and everything is gone,” Diamary Almodovar-Boneta said.

Almodovar-Boneta says several of her family members on the island lost their homes and the main bridge to get to San Juan has been washed out.

“I broke down. Just to see my aunt suffering and crying and I tried to tell her at least you got your life. She lost all her memories.”

That’s why she and her wife Elaine Boneta decided to start collecting supplies.

“It’s our families. Our brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles. It’s our country it’s our sister country.”

Elaine says she’s putting her energy into collecting clothes, water, and other goods. She heard from her daughter two days after Hurricane Maria hit the island but nothing since.

“She called me saying ‘mom I’m alive I’m okay the baby is okay. I’ll try to call you’ and that’s it.”

The pair says they started taking donations out of a love for their families and for their country.

“Just as bad as Houston needed the help. Florida needed the help. Puerto Rico needs the help,” Almodovar-Boneta said.

Now it’s blossomed into so much more. They have two personal garages completely filled with supplies. They’re now waiting for an organization out of Virginia to transport the donations as more keep pouring in.

“We do have the organization that’s going to take it to Puerto Rico. We don’t have the storage,” Elaine said.

Fran Phillips is just one of the people who dropped off, even more, goods on Friday saying any little bit helps.

“I saw that they were collecting and they volunteered to do that and I wanted to help somehow. We’re all here to help each other that’s what it’s all about.”

Diamary and Elaine say they are overwhelmed by the support.

“You can’t change the world but you change and the world will change with you,” Elaine said.

