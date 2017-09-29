Albany Police urging resident to keep cars locked after recent break-ins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local police department is warning residents to keep their cars locked and secure after multiple break-ins in the area.

Albany Police say many people are leaving their cars unlocked, giving criminals the chance to find what’s inside.

“Living in this area you know anything can happen,” Reid Conde, a UAlbany student, said.

Last month, Conde learned just that after someone broke into his home on Morris Street and stole some of his and his roommates’ belongings.

“He actually climbed on our back roof and got in through the window.”

There has been an uptick in burglaries across Albany, especially with cars.

In fact, Thursday night, police caught someone in the act on Conde’s block.

“Had a flashlight in his hand and was checking cars and just as they were about to talk to him he entered an unlocked vehicle and stole some items from inside,” Steve Smith, of Albany Police, said.

Smith says the man was 19-year-old Tykeece Cole.

They arrested and charged him with petit larceny among other misdemeanors after finding that he stole items from multiple cars in the area, many that were unlocked.

“People put themselves sometimes in a situation to have items taken from their car.”

Smith is reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked and to leave valuables at home or out of sight.

“Most people use their phones now but people still use GPS, they stick them on the window, they leave them on the window. You know we ask that you always secure those belongings.”

It’s what Conde makes sure to do.

“There’s literally only CDs in my car and that’s it. I don’t keep anything valuable in my car.”

Even though his car wasn’t broken into, his house was and ever since he’s taken that to heart.

“We learned our lesson and now everything’s always locked and everything is secure.”

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious behavior to contact them.