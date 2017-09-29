$1K reward offered for information relating to attempted abduction of two kids in Waterford

Related Coverage Police investigating attempted abduction of two children in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are now offering an award for information relating to an attempted abduction in Waterford.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, police say they are now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect.

Education information and counseling for children at the Waterford-Halfmoon Elementary School will be available starting next week.

Two boys, both 7, told police they were in the yard of one of the boy’s home when a black sedan approached them and asked them to get inside. The boy’s mother was present but did not see the vehicle.

Police say they reviewed surveillance video from the area but were not able to positively identify the vehicle due to the time of day.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is now assisting Waterford Police and will have extra patrols available for the next several weeks.