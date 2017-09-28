US lawmakers want to improve quality healthcare in rural areas

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Federal lawmakers want to improve access to quality healthcare in rural areas.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito and other lawmakers hosted a Telemedicine Expo on Capitol Hill.

They say they want to find ways to provide better care for people in remote areas.

Telemedicine has become an innovative way for doctors to help patients remotely. Providers say poor internet connection can make those virtual visits a challenge

“Bringing specialists to remote communities depends on broadband we have to increase these communities access to that technology before we can bring them the specialized care they need,” Stephen Pedroff, of InTouch Health, said.

It’s a healthcare concern West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito and the Senate Broadband Caucus plan to address. They say increasing broadband service will improve access to areas with limited resources.

“We’ve worked on a lot of different ways that delivering broadband service to your how it can help the quality of life of all the people you live around,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

There are bi-partisan efforts to improve access to broadband by increasing funding. Senators say the Trump Administration’s trillion dollar infrastructure plan will likely help.

“Everyone, when they have talked about infrastructure including Secretary Ross and Secretary Choa, have agreed any infrastructure package should include broadband,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and other members of Congress say they are committed to expanding broadband and bringing telemedicine options to patients who need it.