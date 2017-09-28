Police investigating attempted abduction of two children in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Waterford.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man in a black sedan approached two children approximately seven years old told them he had to pick somebody up and asked them to get in.

The children ran to their home and the man drove away.

Police are currently checking home surveillance cameras in the area for more evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at (518)-237-3341.

