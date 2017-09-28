NY looking for holiday trees for the Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of General Services is seeking two spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol this holiday season.

One of the trees will be placed in East Capitol Park and the other on the south side of the Capitol on the Empire State Plaza near the ice skating rink.

The Office of General Services says the trees will be removed at no cost to the property owner in mid-November and lit as part of the state’s tree lighting and fireworks event in December.

If you’re interested in donating a tree, the tree must be a spruce between 35 and 55 feet tall and easily accessible. Proximity to the Capital Region is ideal.

Anyone with questions or if you would like a tree to be considered contact Matthew Quackenbush at (518)-474-8860 or matthew.quackenbush@ogs.ny.gov.

If emailing, your asked to provide your name, address to where the tree is located, and a contact number. If a photo is available, you’re asked to include it.