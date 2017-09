Related Coverage Chiropractor accused of having sexual contact with female patients arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new victims have come forward accusing a local chiropractor of touching them in a sexual manner.

The new accusations come with four new charges against 63-year-old Dr. Seth Kohl.

He was already charged with two counts of sexual abuse. The victims are patients of Dr. Kohl.

One woman says during visits, he touched her in the groin and breast area. Another woman says he kissed her while touching her inappropriately.