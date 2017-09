ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is taking the next step in the fight against opioid abuse and addiction.

New legislation would add 11 fentanyl analogs to the state’s controlled substances schedule.

This gives law enforcement the ability to go after dealers who manufacture and sell the dangerous drug.

The measure would also lift the amount of Naloxone doses covered in insurance plans. Naloxone is often used to help addicts recover from addiction.