PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Pittsfield man accused of killing his wife has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Timothy Gill, 39, was charged in the killing of his wife Halena four days after her body was discovered inside their Madison Avenue apartment in December 2015.

Her cause of death was ruled as strangulation.

Gill will now be sent to the Bridgewater State Hospital for observation.