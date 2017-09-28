Man accused of exposing himself to teen arrested

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say attempted to sexually assault a teen.

Police say Arliss Bates, 48, exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy that he was familiar with. On a separate occasion, Bates is accused of trying to sexually abuse the same teen.

Both incidents allegedly happened inside the apartment where Bates lives.

Bates was charged with first-degree attempted sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on bail.

Anyone who has questions or concerns about Bates should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (518)-743-2574.