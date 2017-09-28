Local food bank celebrates 25 years of store donation program

By Published: Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big milestone was reached on Thursday for the Regional Food Bank.

For 25 years, the Regional Food Bank has worked out the logistics of picking up food from our local grocery stores that would normally go to waste and getting it to people in need.

They pretty much have it perfected.

Food bank trucks make the rounds of local retailers like Price Chopper/Market 32, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Walmart, ShopRite, and Hannaford, and pick up meat, produce and dairy products.

It’s perfectly good food but would otherwise go to waste.

This is the kind of food that is most expensive for charities to buy. It goes to the food bank, is sorted, and sent out to local shelters and food pantries.

“Without this program, we would never be able to feed all the people in our community who really depend on us for help as well as we do,” Mark Quandt, Executive Director at the Regional Food Bank, said.

This year, the retail store donation program is on track to provide about 12 million pounds of food. That’s about 10 million meals.

They send the food to about a thousand different groups in 23 counties in Northeastern New York. Well done for all these years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s