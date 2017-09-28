ISIS releases purported audio message from leader Bakr al-Baghdadi

By Published:
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website Saturday, July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The Islamic State group has released a new message purportedly from its reclusive leader, claiming his self-styled caliphate is doing well despite an unprecedented alliance against it. (AP Photo/Militant video, File)

CAIRO (AP) – The Islamic State group has released what it says is a new audio recording of its top leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, indicating he may still be alive.

The recording was released by the IS-run al-Furqan outlet Thursday and the voice sounded like previous recordings of the reclusive leader, who has only appeared in public once. The last purported audio message from al-Baghdadi was released in November.

Russian officials said in June there was a “high probability” that al-Baghdadi died in a Russian airstrike on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the extremist group. But U.S. officials later said they believed he was still alive.

IS has suffered a number of major setbacks in Iraq and Syria in recent months.

