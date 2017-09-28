Grape stomping produces wine at The Hill at Muza

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Are you kicking off fall by apple picking? Drinking pumpkin beer? Or searching for your favorite sweater?

How about stomping 900 pounds of grapes and tasting amazing wines at “The Hill at Muza”?

The second annual Grape Stomp happens Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Hill at Muza, where they will also be unveiling their new wine list for the fall; as well as offering “speed tasting” for you to find the perfect wine for your pallet.

The doors open at 4 p.m., the grape stomping kicks off at 5 p.m.