Gas tank explosion at Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions in Scotia

Web Staff Published:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Schenectady County Sheriffs there has been an explosion at Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions at 6 Freemans Bridge Road.

Reports are coming in as a gas tank explosion.

Any injuries are unconfirmed at this point and the area has been evacuated.

This is the same facility where the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions for two “serious” violations. These resulted in the death of 56 year old Joe Nichols and 42 year old Alfred Crowter, who were offloading diesel fuel and kerosene mixed with tar into a tanker truck when it exploded and caught fire.

NEWS10 ABC is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it is available.

