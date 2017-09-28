Fill the Boot Campaign held in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Expect to see some firefighters out on the streets for your morning commute through Troy.

Troy firefighters partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association will collect money all over the city of Troy as they hold up their boots.

This is the 63rd year of the Fill the Boot Campaign and you can expect to see 20 or so firefighters with their boots all over the city of Troy including the busy intersection of River and Federal Streets.

So, if you see a firefighter, slow down and give what you can. Collecting will begin at approximately 9 a.m.