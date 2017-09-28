Fill the Boot Campaign held in Troy

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Expect to see some firefighters out on the streets for your morning commute through Troy.

Troy firefighters partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association will collect money all over the city of Troy as they hold up their boots.

This is the 63rd year of the Fill the Boot Campaign and you can expect to see 20 or so firefighters with their boots all over the city of Troy including the busy intersection of River and Federal Streets.

So, if you see a firefighter, slow down and give what you can. Collecting will begin at approximately 9 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s