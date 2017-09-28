Faso challenger facing grand larceny charges

Published: Updated:

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Democratic candidate running against Representative John Faso is facing charges.

According to the Daily Freeman, Steven Brisee, 27, is facing a grand larceny charge after being arrested by Newburgh Police on September 11.

Police say he was spotted on camera stealing nearly $1,500 in men’s clothing.

Brisee denies the allegations and plans on fighting the charges. He says he will continue to move forward with his campaign against Faso.

Both are battling it out for the 19th Congressional District in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Regions.

