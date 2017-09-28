Bill would require health insurers to cover prostate cancer screenings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each year in New York State, almost 15,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s the number 3 cancer killer for men,” Senator James Tedisco (R-49th District) said.

According to the State Health Department over 9 million men in New York between 2010 and 2012 were diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“27,000 men (in the U.S.) have died already this year from prostate cancer so it’s a serious problem, it’s an ongoing problem.”

Sen. Tedisco has brought forward legislation he is co-sponsoring that will require insurance companies to cover in full prostate cancer screenings for men over 40 with a history of prostate cancer in their family, and also for all men over the age of 50.

Prostate cancer incidence rate per 100,000 by County

Cases Average male population Crude Adjusted Region/County 2010 2011 2012 Total 2010-2012 Rate Rate Reg- 1 Long Island Nassau 1,255 1,119 1,030 3,404 651,478 174.2 146.3 Suffolk 1,270 1,172 1,016 3,458 737,214 156.4 141.3 Region Total 2,525 2,291 2,046 6,862 1,388,692 164.7 143.4 Reg- 2 New York City Bronx 933 1,031 921 2,885 656,827 146.4 174.4 Kings 1,527 1,810 1,518 4,855 1,199,839 134.9 147.6 New York 1,106 1,157 1,021 3,284 755,128 145.0 139.7 Queens 1,594 1,667 1,416 4,677 1,092,854 142.7 141.7 Richmond 315 343 328 986 227,867 144.2 133.5 Region Total 5,475 6,008 5,204 16,687 3,932,516 141.4 147.2 Reg- 3 Mid-Hudson Dutchess 210 260 216 686 148,214 154.3 133.7 Orange 256 228 229 713 187,077 127.0 129.2 Putnam 82 79 85 246 49,718 164.9 146.0 Rockland 300 325 247 872 154,694 187.9 175.9 Sullivan 64 51 48 163 39,457 137.7 106.4 Ulster 131 138 132 401 90,643 147.5 116.0 Westchester 807 803 666 2,276 460,781 164.6 147.2 Region Total 1,850 1,884 1,623 5,357 1,130,585 157.9 142.0 Reg- 4 Capital Region Albany 190 246 204 640 147,302 144.8 127.6 Columbia 53 57 43 153 31,509 161.9 108.5 Greene 54 45 18 117 25,513 152.9 113.6 Rensselaer 108 123 112 343 78,885 144.9 127.1 Saratoga 124 149 131 404 108,786 123.8 105.0 Schenectady 94 89 70 253 75,058 112.4 97.4 Region Total 623 709 578 1,910 467,052 136.3 114.7 Reg- 5 Mohawk Valley Fulton 39 38 29 106 27,303 129.4 98.4 Herkimer 57 53 53 163 31,639 171.7 124.8 Montgomery 26 25 15 66 24,453 90.0 70.2 Otsego 56 44 28 128 30,004 142.2 104.6 Schoharie 27 24 16 67 16,225 137.7 97.4 Region Total 205 184 141 530 129,624 136.3 101.0 Reg- 6 North Country Clinton 79 57 45 181 41,994 143.7 132.0 Essex 26 37 32 95 20,315 155.9 108.5 Franklin 39 40 40 119 28,384 139.8 136.5 Hamilton s s s 14 2,428 192.2 92.1 Warren 40 79 56 175 32,079 181.8 133.5 Washington 36 61 34 131 32,642 133.8 107.2 Region Total 227 278 210 715 157,841 151.0 123.3 Reg- 7 Tug Hill Seaway Jefferson 79 86 55 220 60,676 120.9 136.5 Lewis 19 12 21 52 13,689 126.6 102.5 St. Lawrence 87 119 80 286 57,016 167.2 149.0 Region Total 185 217 156 558 131,381 141.6 138.1 Reg- 8 Central NY Cayuga 57 59 33 149 40,725 122.0 97.3 Cortland 33 38 35 106 24,138 146.4 124.7 Madison 70 76 65 211 35,733 196.8 159.6 Oneida 229 216 216 661 116,649 188.9 154.0 Onondaga 466 494 422 1,382 225,337 204.4 182.0 Oswego 95 116 79 290 60,819 158.9 142.7 Region Total 950 999 850 2,799 503,402 185.3 158.9 Reg- 9 Southern Tier Broome 202 190 126 518 97,679 176.8 142.1 Chenango 39 41 38 118 24,984 157.4 111.5 Delaware 36 28 32 96 23,873 134.0 87.8 Tioga 71 56 42 169 25,219 223.4 170.4 Tompkins 74 70 36 180 50,318 119.2 129.5 Region Total 422 385 274 1,081 222,074 162.3 131.6 Reg- 10 Finger Lakes Chemung 76 70 60 206 44,213 155.3 132.2 Livingston 47 57 48 152 32,598 155.4 130.7 Monroe 608 658 525 1,791 360,323 165.7 149.0 Ontario 127 104 59 290 53,011 182.4 140.3 Schuyler 16 14 9 39 9,205 141.2 97.3 Seneca 35 24 19 78 18,468 140.8 113.9 Steuben 73 64 72 209 49,152 141.7 105.3 Wayne 104 122 66 292 46,284 210.3 170.2 Yates 30 20 14 64 12,304 173.4 124.4 Region Total 1,116 1,133 872 3,121 625,558 166.3 141.3 Reg- 11 Western NY Allegany 31 36 38 105 24,574 142.4 115.0 Cattaraugus 75 79 81 235 39,488 198.4 154.8 Chautauqua 224 258 194 676 66,292 339.9 267.6 Erie 809 1,081 921 2,811 443,754 211.2 178.9 Genesee 48 48 46 142 29,815 158.8 129.5 Niagara 176 189 183 548 104,806 174.3 139.3 Orleans 27 41 31 99 21,283 155.1 133.7 Wyoming 33 49 35 117 22,889 170.4 153.5 Region Total 1,423 1,781 1,529 4,733 752,901 209.5 173.7 New York State 15,010 15,878 13,500 44,388 9,441,625 156.7 145.3

The bill would hopefully encourage more men to get screened before they start to experience problems by cutting out any costs associated with the procedure.

“We know that at 50 is probably usually the starting point, but those who have indicators in the past, genetically, we think we should get them in at 40.”

The bill is similar to the one Governor Andrew Cuomo passed in 2016 mandating that insurance companies cover breast cancer screenings.

“This is another case where if you don’t get out in front of this for an individual who can’t afford these types of things, it’s only going to cost us more in the future when they come down with prostate cancer and they have to be hospitalized for longer.”

The bill will be voted on once the legislative session is back in swing.