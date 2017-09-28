Bill would require health insurers to cover prostate cancer screenings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each year in New York State, almost 15,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“It’s the number 3 cancer killer for men,” Senator James Tedisco (R-49th District) said.
According to the State Health Department over 9 million men in New York between 2010 and 2012 were diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“27,000 men (in the U.S.) have died already this year from prostate cancer so it’s a serious problem, it’s an ongoing problem.”
Sen. Tedisco has brought forward legislation he is co-sponsoring that will require insurance companies to cover in full prostate cancer screenings for men over 40 with a history of prostate cancer in their family, and also for all men over the age of 50.
Prostate cancer incidence rate per 100,000 by County
|Cases
|Average male population
|Crude
|Adjusted
|Region/County
|2010
|2011
|2012
|Total
|2010-2012
|Rate
|Rate
|Reg- 1 Long Island
|Nassau
|1,255
|1,119
|1,030
|3,404
|651,478
|174.2
|146.3
|Suffolk
|1,270
|1,172
|1,016
|3,458
|737,214
|156.4
|141.3
|Region Total
|2,525
|2,291
|2,046
|6,862
|1,388,692
|164.7
|143.4
|Reg- 2 New York City
|Bronx
|933
|1,031
|921
|2,885
|656,827
|146.4
|174.4
|Kings
|1,527
|1,810
|1,518
|4,855
|1,199,839
|134.9
|147.6
|New York
|1,106
|1,157
|1,021
|3,284
|755,128
|145.0
|139.7
|Queens
|1,594
|1,667
|1,416
|4,677
|1,092,854
|142.7
|141.7
|Richmond
|315
|343
|328
|986
|227,867
|144.2
|133.5
|Region Total
|5,475
|6,008
|5,204
|16,687
|3,932,516
|141.4
|147.2
|Reg- 3 Mid-Hudson
|Dutchess
|210
|260
|216
|686
|148,214
|154.3
|133.7
|Orange
|256
|228
|229
|713
|187,077
|127.0
|129.2
|Putnam
|82
|79
|85
|246
|49,718
|164.9
|146.0
|Rockland
|300
|325
|247
|872
|154,694
|187.9
|175.9
|Sullivan
|64
|51
|48
|163
|39,457
|137.7
|106.4
|Ulster
|131
|138
|132
|401
|90,643
|147.5
|116.0
|Westchester
|807
|803
|666
|2,276
|460,781
|164.6
|147.2
|Region Total
|1,850
|1,884
|1,623
|5,357
|1,130,585
|157.9
|142.0
|Reg- 4 Capital Region
|Albany
|190
|246
|204
|640
|147,302
|144.8
|127.6
|Columbia
|53
|57
|43
|153
|31,509
|161.9
|108.5
|Greene
|54
|45
|18
|117
|25,513
|152.9
|113.6
|Rensselaer
|108
|123
|112
|343
|78,885
|144.9
|127.1
|Saratoga
|124
|149
|131
|404
|108,786
|123.8
|105.0
|Schenectady
|94
|89
|70
|253
|75,058
|112.4
|97.4
|Region Total
|623
|709
|578
|1,910
|467,052
|136.3
|114.7
|Reg- 5 Mohawk Valley
|Fulton
|39
|38
|29
|106
|27,303
|129.4
|98.4
|Herkimer
|57
|53
|53
|163
|31,639
|171.7
|124.8
|Montgomery
|26
|25
|15
|66
|24,453
|90.0
|70.2
|Otsego
|56
|44
|28
|128
|30,004
|142.2
|104.6
|Schoharie
|27
|24
|16
|67
|16,225
|137.7
|97.4
|Region Total
|205
|184
|141
|530
|129,624
|136.3
|101.0
|Reg- 6 North Country
|Clinton
|79
|57
|45
|181
|41,994
|143.7
|132.0
|Essex
|26
|37
|32
|95
|20,315
|155.9
|108.5
|Franklin
|39
|40
|40
|119
|28,384
|139.8
|136.5
|Hamilton
|s
|s
|s
|14
|2,428
|192.2
|92.1
|Warren
|40
|79
|56
|175
|32,079
|181.8
|133.5
|Washington
|36
|61
|34
|131
|32,642
|133.8
|107.2
|Region Total
|227
|278
|210
|715
|157,841
|151.0
|123.3
|Reg- 7 Tug Hill Seaway
|Jefferson
|79
|86
|55
|220
|60,676
|120.9
|136.5
|Lewis
|19
|12
|21
|52
|13,689
|126.6
|102.5
|St. Lawrence
|87
|119
|80
|286
|57,016
|167.2
|149.0
|Region Total
|185
|217
|156
|558
|131,381
|141.6
|138.1
|Reg- 8 Central NY
|Cayuga
|57
|59
|33
|149
|40,725
|122.0
|97.3
|Cortland
|33
|38
|35
|106
|24,138
|146.4
|124.7
|Madison
|70
|76
|65
|211
|35,733
|196.8
|159.6
|Oneida
|229
|216
|216
|661
|116,649
|188.9
|154.0
|Onondaga
|466
|494
|422
|1,382
|225,337
|204.4
|182.0
|Oswego
|95
|116
|79
|290
|60,819
|158.9
|142.7
|Region Total
|950
|999
|850
|2,799
|503,402
|185.3
|158.9
|Reg- 9 Southern Tier
|Broome
|202
|190
|126
|518
|97,679
|176.8
|142.1
|Chenango
|39
|41
|38
|118
|24,984
|157.4
|111.5
|Delaware
|36
|28
|32
|96
|23,873
|134.0
|87.8
|Tioga
|71
|56
|42
|169
|25,219
|223.4
|170.4
|Tompkins
|74
|70
|36
|180
|50,318
|119.2
|129.5
|Region Total
|422
|385
|274
|1,081
|222,074
|162.3
|131.6
|Reg- 10 Finger Lakes
|Chemung
|76
|70
|60
|206
|44,213
|155.3
|132.2
|Livingston
|47
|57
|48
|152
|32,598
|155.4
|130.7
|Monroe
|608
|658
|525
|1,791
|360,323
|165.7
|149.0
|Ontario
|127
|104
|59
|290
|53,011
|182.4
|140.3
|Schuyler
|16
|14
|9
|39
|9,205
|141.2
|97.3
|Seneca
|35
|24
|19
|78
|18,468
|140.8
|113.9
|Steuben
|73
|64
|72
|209
|49,152
|141.7
|105.3
|Wayne
|104
|122
|66
|292
|46,284
|210.3
|170.2
|Yates
|30
|20
|14
|64
|12,304
|173.4
|124.4
|Region Total
|1,116
|1,133
|872
|3,121
|625,558
|166.3
|141.3
|Reg- 11 Western NY
|Allegany
|31
|36
|38
|105
|24,574
|142.4
|115.0
|Cattaraugus
|75
|79
|81
|235
|39,488
|198.4
|154.8
|Chautauqua
|224
|258
|194
|676
|66,292
|339.9
|267.6
|Erie
|809
|1,081
|921
|2,811
|443,754
|211.2
|178.9
|Genesee
|48
|48
|46
|142
|29,815
|158.8
|129.5
|Niagara
|176
|189
|183
|548
|104,806
|174.3
|139.3
|Orleans
|27
|41
|31
|99
|21,283
|155.1
|133.7
|Wyoming
|33
|49
|35
|117
|22,889
|170.4
|153.5
|Region Total
|1,423
|1,781
|1,529
|4,733
|752,901
|209.5
|173.7
|New York State
|15,010
|15,878
|13,500
|44,388
|9,441,625
|156.7
|145.3
The bill would hopefully encourage more men to get screened before they start to experience problems by cutting out any costs associated with the procedure.
“We know that at 50 is probably usually the starting point, but those who have indicators in the past, genetically, we think we should get them in at 40.”
The bill is similar to the one Governor Andrew Cuomo passed in 2016 mandating that insurance companies cover breast cancer screenings.
“This is another case where if you don’t get out in front of this for an individual who can’t afford these types of things, it’s only going to cost us more in the future when they come down with prostate cancer and they have to be hospitalized for longer.”
The bill will be voted on once the legislative session is back in swing.