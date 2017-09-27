Sheriff’s Office: Two accused of leaving 2-year-old in car while committing burglary

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested two Greenport residents accused of leaving their 2-year-old child in the car while they burglarized a home in the Town of Livingston Tuesday.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on State Route 9G in Livingston just after 3:00 Tuesday by a person reporting a suspicious vehicle in their driveway. The caller said the vehicle had just left but was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the Village of Philmon, arrested 27-year-old Brock Miles and 30-year-old Katherine Hopper, and recovered all the property stolen from the home.

Police say Philmon and Miles left their 2-year-old child inside their vehicle while they committed the burglary.

Brock Miles was charged with burglary in the second degree, petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

Hopper was charged with the same charges as Miles, as well as tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.

Philmon and Miles were arraigned in the Town of Claverack and remanded to the Columbia County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in Livingston Town Court later this week.