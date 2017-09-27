Report: Sonic notified of unusual credit card activity

OKLAHOMA CITY (NEWS10) – According to Reuters, Sonic Corp. announced that it had been notified of unusual activity with credit cards used at some of its retail locations.

The number of stores and locations are affected is still under investigation.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity says the activity may have led to stolen credit and debit cards being sold on underground exchanges.

In a statement released to KrebsOnSecurity, Sonic says it is working with law enforcement and third-party forensic experts to determine the scope of the issue.

There are two Sonic locations in the Capital Region, one in Latham and another in Troy.