SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say admitted to having cocaine in his mouth.

Police say Anthony Colaruoloto, 47, was stopped in Schaghticoke when a trooper spotted something in his mouth. When asked, Colaruoloto allegedly replied by saying, “it’s just a little cocaine.”

Police say he also had an active arrest warrant from Schaghticoke.

He’s being held in lieu of bail.