NYSP: Woman had drugs during early morning traffic stop

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say had drugs during a traffic stop in Hudson Falls on Wednesday.

Jeannie Morgan-Smith, 49, is accused of having more than 750 capsules containing MDMA, a controlled substance.

Police say Morgan-Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for having a headlight out and failing to signal for a lane change.

Morgan-Smith was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned and remanded to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-692-3015 or (518)-642-0599.