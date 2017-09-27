Major overnight fire displaces residents in Rotterdam

Published:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people have been forced out of their home after a major fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 3271 North Guilderland Avenue.

Firefighters say the first floor of the building is a business and the second floor contains approximately four apartments. Crews believe the fire began in one of those apartments.

By the time crews arrived heavy fire and thick, black smoke rose from the building.

Crews say while all the apartments in the building maintained some damage, those on the left side bore the brunt of the fire and were mostly totally destroyed. The apartments on the right side of the building remain mostly intact.

Officials say all residents are accounted for and so far no one has reported injuries.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

