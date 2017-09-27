Maintain heating, cooling systems to keep costs down, family safe

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the area begins the transition from summer weather to fall, a local heating and cooling professional offered some tips on how to keep costs down and families safe.

Brian Hartman works for Appolo Heating & Cooling. He’s used to hot weather but not so late into September.

“This is out of control,” he said.

The ongoing high temperatures has everyone wondering when the fall temperatures will arrive.

“We should be apple picking with hoodies on,” Hartman said.

On Wednesday, Hartman made a stop in Watervliet to fix an outdoor AC cooling unit. It’s not lost on him that in a matter of days, he could be back to work on the home’s heat instead.

“We gotta check filters and gas pressures and just go through the whole thing and make sure it’s going to fire up properly for you,” he said.

With the unusual weather, Hartman reminded people of risks they should be aware of. If you turn on your heat in the coming days or weeks, make sure it’s working correctly first.

“We see too often someone dying of carbon monoxide, and that’s something that should never be done,” he said.

If a heating unit isn’t working correctly, it could pose a serious health risk to your family. Hartman suggests having an expert look at it if you haven’t used it in a while.

“You really need to have it checked and maintained every single year to make sure you’re safe, your family is safe, your pets are safe,” he said.

Up the road, Gerima Dhakal was home with her two boys. She said it was something she would keep in mind.

“I do all the time I’m worried about my kids,” she said.

And then there’s Michael Field, who lives in Colonie with his family. He said keeping them safe is his number one priority.

“I mean, we’ve got the CO2 detectors throughout the house, so it makes us feel a little better about that,” he said.

Another way to save money is to have a professional spray down your outdoor cooling unit once a year. That will help increase efficiency and save money.