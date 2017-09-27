Local group calls for tougher penalties

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local group is pushing for change, after a mom and her daughter were killed in Glens Falls last month.

The change.org petition for “Lilly’s Law” has nearly 5,700 signatures at the time of this writing.

The petition is named after four-year-old Lilly Frasier who was killed along with her mother Crystal Riley in their Glens Falls apartment in August.

A leader with the local Stop the Violence movement started the petition to urge state lawmakers to make changes when it comes to domestic disputes and murder charges.

The petition aims to make the killing of a child during a domestic dispute a charge that automatically comes with a sentence of life in prison without parole.

The group plans to meet with lawmakers to discuss the propsal soon.