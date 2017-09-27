Big cutting ceremony held for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s new animal care center

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big celebration was held on Wednesday for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society for its new animal care center.

The $7 million facility sits next to the original building on Oakland Avenue.

The upgrades will allow the shelter to take in almost twice as many animals in need.

“It also truly means that we can now be a community destination, a place where people can come to receive services, but also a place to come if they need a break from what’s often a very busy life,” Todd Cramer, President and CEO at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was the culmination of nearly a year of hard work.