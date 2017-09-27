Bennington police launch new smartphone tip line

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Residents in Bennington can now send anonymous tips to police from their smartphone.

Android and iPhone users can download the free “BenningtonCo Sheriff” application and send tips on burglaries, drug activity and bullying to local law enforcement.

Detective Sgt. Lloyd Dean said Monday the app makes it so there is no way police can identify who sends the tip. He says people who download the app will also receive local police alerts.

The app was launched through the Bennington County Sheriff Department and The Collaborative, an organization that helps combat substance abuse.

A Minnesota-based company created the app, and they say it’s being used in more than 1,000 communities.

Dean says the app is not meant to replace 911 for emergencies.

