Vote to choose NY’s new “I Voted” sticker design, celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is creating a new “I Voted” sticker for the 2017 general election to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York and wants to hear from you.

Women in New York gained the right to vote three years before women across the United States gained the vote, and to honor 100 years since that important milestone, New York is producing special versions of the popular “I Voted” stickers.

New Yorkers have the opportunity to vote for one of three special stickers. The sticker that garners the most votes will be distributed at polling places across the state on Election Day in November.

Voting closes on Friday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

Vote for your favorite design here: https://www.ny.gov/content/vote?nysWebRef=Email