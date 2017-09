SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legislative leaders are making moves to crack down on the crime rate in Schenectady County.

Members of the county legislature are proposing funding a countywide crime initiative that would be included in the 2018 budget.

The proposal is a $2 million program to create interagency cooperation between neighborhoods and districts.

Each municipality would assign its own full-time officers to the unit and would then be reimbursed by the county.