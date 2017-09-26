Republican Sen. proposes bill to provide path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – On Monday, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced a bill that could provide a path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants.

The bill is known as the Succeed Act and would limit who can remain in the country based on factors such as their years of education, work experience or military service.

Tillis says all applicants would have to pass an extensive criminal background check. Tillis calls the proposed bill a fair solution to helping undocumented minors.

“It’s completely merit-based. If you work hard, follow the law, pay your taxes, you can stay here permanently. It promotes fairness,” Sen. Tillis said.

He says there will be certain requirements for those applying.

“Anyone applying for protected status will have to undergo a criminal background check that includes consultation with Interpol or country of origin so we can check the criminal past of the person applying for relief.”

Tillis says he believes this is fair and an orderly method for providing a permanent solution for DACA children.