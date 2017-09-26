Corruption case against Dean Skelos, son overturned

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, New York Sen. Dean Skelos arrives to court in New York for the first day of jury selection in the corruption trial of Skelos, who is facing federal charges that he extorted bribes from companies with business before the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The corruption case against former Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son has been overturned by a U.S. Appeals Court on Tuesday.

Skelos was sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison on federal corruption charges.

The court overturned the Skelos’ 2015 conviction after a Supreme Court decision narrowed the legal definition of corruption.

Skelos’ son Adam also had his corruption conviction overturned by the ruling.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York says they plan on a “prompt retrial” of Dean and Adam Skelos.

Acting United States Attorney Joon Kim released this statement on the ruling:

“The Second Circuit, while finding that the evidence was more than sufficient to convict Dean and Adam Skelos, held that a part of the jury instruction is no longer good law under the Supreme Court decision in McDonnell.  While we are disappointed in the decision and will weigh our appellate options, we look forward to a prompt retrial where we will have another opportunity to present the overwhelming evidence of Dean Skelos and Adam Skelos’s guilt and again give the public the justice it deserves.  Cleaning up corruption is never easy, and that is certainly true for corruption in New York State government.  But we are as committed as ever to doing everything we can to keep our government honest.  That is what we will do in this prosecution as well.”

