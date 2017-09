HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Washington County man is accused of stealing a car and traveling to Vermont.

Police say the victim’s keys were inside the car when Eugene Bowler Jr., 36, took it back in March.

He was found later that day in Brattleboro.

Bowler was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

He has been extradited back to New York and is being held without bail due to previous felony convictions.