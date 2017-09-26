Local schools closed early Tuesday due to excessive heat

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With potentially record-setting temperatures in the forecast for on Tuesday, some local school districts have decided to send their students and staff home early.

Superintendent Maria Suttmeier, of Hudson City Schools, says Monday’s conditions in the classroom were oppressive.

So with similar temperatures expected on Tuesday, she says she didn’t want to chance it.

One of the elementary schools does not have air conditioning at all and another unit is malfunctioning. She says with temperatures at upwards of 90 degrees the classrooms are no longer safe or suitable learning environments.

She says in Hudson, it’s all or nothing because they have an outside bus company with K-12 sharing transportation. This means if you close one school, you have to close them all.

Parents dropping their children off at school this morning had mixed reactions.

Some were happy with the decision others telling me they’re a bit frustrated and with the district. They hoped it would do more to keep their classrooms cool to keep kids in school.

Suttmeier says this type of decision was certainly a first for her, but that she also knows it was ultimately the right choice and she’s not alone.

Cairo-Durham Central Schools are sent their elementary students home at 12:45 p.m.

Columbia Christian Academy in Ghent sent their entire student body home at 11:30 a.m. as well.

For Hudson City Schools this will be classified as an “emergency go-home” so it will not cut into their snow days.