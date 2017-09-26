Helping seniors beat the heat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are seeking out cooling shelters on Tuesday to beat the heat while organizations go around the Capital Region to ensure Senior Citizens are okay.

“Well with this unpredictable heat, this has been very difficult for a lot of our seniors, so if they don’t have adequate cooling systems in their own apartments and homes, this gives them an opportunity to come and cool off at our facility,” Diana Conroy-LaCivita, Executive Director at Beltrone Living Center, said.

The Beltrone Living Center in Albany provides comfort to seniors on scorching hot days by opening its doors to anyone who needs to cool down.

One senior says that on days like today, this is vital.

“If you want to be functioning good, you better get walking, you better get into a cooler spot so that you don’t get dehydrated because this is a big problem with seniors. It’s very easy for that to happen,” Elizabeth Slater, Beltrone Living Center resident, said.

Catholic Charities was also watching out for seniors on Tuesday. It provided free meals in the air-conditioned Scotia Glenville Senior Center.

“People need to come inside to get out of the heat because it’s wearing on them,” Herald Schneiderwind, of Senior Visiting Scotia Glenville Senior Center, said.

For seniors who cannot make the trek to these cool locations, Catholic Charities also hosts a Meals on Wheels program which can be the difference between life and death in this heat.

“Our drivers are able to bring the meals in and they see the people face to face to make sure they’re okay,” Marlene Hildenbrandt, Executive Director at Catholic Charities, said. “Over the last few days, we do know we had some people who canceled their meals because they were in the hospital because of the heat and their breathing problems.

The Beltrone Living Center is open to the public until 5 p.m. every day. Catholic Charities always provides free meals in the air conditioning at designated locations.