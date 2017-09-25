Prime apple picking season at Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The heat might make you forget that it’s fall, but apple picking season is here in the Capital Region.

At Indian Ladder Farms, apple harvesting is a precise science and this farming family has deep roots in the community.

“My family has been in Albany for over three centuries,” Peter Ten Eyck, owner, said.

For 101 years, Indian Ladder Farms has been a Capital Region staple so what is the secret to staying in business for over a century? Eyck says it’s all about innovation.

“I remember telling my father that we had to buy a doughnut machine and he said ‘what?!’ It just shows that each generation has to do their own thing. I’m trying to be easy about making hard cider and beer and the devil’s nectar.”

That so-called devil’s nectar is the family’s newest project. Last year, Eyck’s son-in-law opened a very popular Biergarten and tasting room on the farm.

“People have been coming to Indian ladder farms for generations to pick apples and they came as small children and now they can come with their small children and we have stuff for the big kids too,” Dietrich Gehring, Brewery Owner, said.

Indian Ladder still maintains its traditional charm that keeps families coming back every year. Eyck knows that just like the strongest apple trees are grown from tiny seeds, the strongest businesses are built from the ground up.

“It’s my way of life. It’s what I’ve chosen to do and I haven’t chosen it for the amount of money I can make, but I have a feeling and I think my kids join me in saying that we’re doing something worthwhile,” Eyck said.

Eyck says apple picking season is now through the end of October. Remember that the fall heat is making apples ripen faster this year so don’t wait, pick your apples early, and get crunching.