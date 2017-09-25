Philmont woman facing multiple charges in fatal hit-and-run

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police accused a Columbia County woman of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle and then leaving the scene.

Police were called to the Family Dollar on Main Street in the Village of Philmont on Monday.

According to police, Jennifer McGrath-Jennings, of Philmont, was backing up her vehicle when she hit a female pedestrian in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center where she later died.

McGrath-Jennings was arrested and charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Unsafe Backing.

The 24-year-old will be arraigned later in the Town of Claverack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police at (518) 851-2982.