NY lawmakers holding hearing to work on plan to protect against identity theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State lawmakers want to make sure New Yorkers are protected from identity theft.

The Senate plans on holding a hearing this week to come up with a plan to best protect your personal information.

It comes after a major data breach at Equifax that affects more than 8 million New Yorkers.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into the breach to determine what happened. He’s also asked other credit monitoring firms to say what they’re doing to keep consumer information safe.