NY lawmakers holding hearing to work on plan to protect against identity theft

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State lawmakers want to make sure New Yorkers are protected from identity theft.

The Senate plans on holding a hearing this week to come up with a plan to best protect your personal information.

It comes after a major data breach at Equifax that affects more than 8 million New Yorkers.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into the breach to determine what happened. He’s also asked other credit monitoring firms to say what they’re doing to keep consumer information safe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s