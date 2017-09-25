Local reaction to President Trump’s new travel restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – President Donald Trump announced yesterday new travel restrictions, banning travel from eight countries to the United States indefinitely.

“Refugees are frightened,” Joe Lombardo, Member of Hands off Syria Coalition, said.

Lombardo helps refugees that have recently arrived in the U.S., particularly from Syria, and explains how after Sunday’s announcement, many do not want to even leave their homes.

“Especially the Muslim women are very identifiable in the streets don’t like to come out because they’ve been harassed. So I think it’s dangerous time for immigrants.”

Upstate New Yorkers might start to feel the effects of these travel restrictions when they start to get enforced next month. That’s because Buffalo ranks eighth nationwide in having the most Syrian refugees in 2016.

“They’re real people mothers, daughters, and families that are fleeing horrifying circumstances and they want to come here and they want to contribute,” Akram Shibly, Syrian refugee worker, said.

New York accepted around 5,000 Syrian refugees in 2016 with 94 percent settling outside New York City. Buffalo saw the highest number of refugees followed by Syracuse, Albany and then Rochester.

Syria is one of the countries that’s included in the new travel restrictions. Each country will have different travel limitations; however, in most cases, citizens of these countries will be unable to immigrate to the United States personally and most will be barred from coming to work, study or vacation in America.

“We need immigrants and to restrict them just causes more war, causes more hatred towards the United States and it’s not a very good policy,” Lombardo said.

The new restrictions are set to take effect on October 18.