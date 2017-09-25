Get prepared for the upcoming flu season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Flu season is on its way and doctors want to make sure you are prepared.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple three-step process to keep healthy:

Get the flu shot Wash your hands Take proper medication if you do get the flu

Some say the upcoming flu season could be worse than usual.

“We’re going through an awful lot of flu already,” assemblyman and pharmacist John McDonald said.

McDonald said now is the time to get the flu shot.

“Let’s not wait until the first frost; let’s get started now,” he said.

Dr. Danielle Wales agrees. She said everyone should plan on getting the shot.

“We recommend it for everybody starting at age six months until however old you are,” she said.

McDonald said there have already been issues this flu season, including doses of the shot not being delivered on time in part due to Hurricane Harvey.

“There’s kind of this intermediate shortage going on,” he said. “Our large order we placed back in March still hasn’t arrived.”

Plus, the nasal flu spray won’t completely protect you as originally thought.

“It may not be as effective as they originally hoped, so I’ve cancelled my orders,” he said. “I’m not going to carry it.”

Wales said you can still get the flu even if you’ve had the shot.

“[If that happens] you want to make sure you call out of work,” she said. “We don’t want you spreading the flu to other people who could potentially be vulnerable to it.”

If you do get the flu, it’s also important to rest and see your doctor.

The flu shot is covered by most insurance plans.