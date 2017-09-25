Family speaks out after 5-year-old falls into septic tank at the Crest Inn

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighbors at the Crest Inn in Wilton say that the negligence has gone too far after a 5-year-old boy fell into a septic tank.

“All these septic tanks supposed to have safety screws on it.”

Bringing his son Jayden home from the hospital, Wayne Commisiong says he’s lucky things weren’t much worse.

“He could have been gone. We could have been planning a funeral.”

Jayden was playing at the Crest Inn where he lives with his family when his father says he fell into this unsecured septic tank.

“It was very scary and traumatic. As soon as it happened, a maintenance man pulled him out right away.”

Even more concerning, the incident happened on Friday and according to documents obtained by NEWS10 ABC, code enforcement had ordered owners at the Crest Inn to secure the open septic tanks three days earlier.

Wilton building inspectors say they are not surprised the septic tank wasn’t secured.

“Not surprised at all. Things happen slowly over there, it’s just our nemesis,” Mark Mykins, Wilton Building Inspector, said.

This isn’t the first time NEWS10 ABC has reported problems at the complex. In May, the Crest Inn was shut down for dozens of other sanitary violations ranging from mold to dangerous electrical problems. Inspectors say as long as the property continues to get back up to code, the law will allow them to re-open.

“It’s supposed to be safe,” Commisiong said.

While we were on the property, sheriff’s deputies showed up to investigate.

Owners at the Crest Inn declined to go on camera but said they offered to pay for Jayden’s medical costs. They also accused the little boy’s parents of extortion.

Jayden’s mother says it’s all to avoid a lawsuit.

“He comes and tries to offer us a deal, ‘oh please don’t sue me, I’ll give you all a deal, anything’,” Lateshia Brookins, Jayden’s mother, said.

Commisiong says they are looking for a new place to stay and that they plan on suing the ownership at the inn.