DEC releases video of drone missions

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State DEC announced new details on its drone program.

Commissioner Basil Seggos says the use of drone technology will helps them do its job better and faster while saving taxpayer dollars.

The DEC has already used drones in a number of successful and on Monday released new video including a look at a barge that ran aground on the Hudson River in Catskill.

The drone was able to survey the area and look for any signs of a gas leak.

There were no leaks and the barge was able to be freed later that same night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s