DEC releases video of drone missions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State DEC announced new details on its drone program.

Commissioner Basil Seggos says the use of drone technology will helps them do its job better and faster while saving taxpayer dollars.

The DEC has already used drones in a number of successful and on Monday released new video including a look at a barge that ran aground on the Hudson River in Catskill.

The drone was able to survey the area and look for any signs of a gas leak.

There were no leaks and the barge was able to be freed later that same night.