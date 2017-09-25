Albany Pine Bush looking for help in climate change study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission is looking for help this winter as they conduct a study on climate change.

Organizers say local weather patterns have been changing in recent years and they want to see the specific impact this has been having on the Pine Bush.

Many plants and animals have evolved to require cold and snowy winter weather.

Those who live within a half mile of the preserve are asked to take part.

It’s free and monitoring materials will be provided to those participating.

An informational session is scheduled to take place next week on October 4 at 7 p.m.

Learn more about the event.