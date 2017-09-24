Sheriff: Stop calling 911, ‘body’ is Halloween display

By Published: Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office is asking people not to call the agency about a “body” trapped under a closed, blood-stained garage door.

That’s because the scene at a home in Greene County isn’t real; it’s an early Halloween display.

The Green County Sheriff’s Department says it has been inundated with so many calls about the lifelike display that it posted a message Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page to let people know it’s not real.

“Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body,” says the post, which includes a photo. “Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

Homeowner Joseph Lovergive told WJHL-TV that his family loves Halloween and always decorates early. He said deputies who responded to the first call took the boot off the stuffed clothing to make sure it wasn’t real.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s