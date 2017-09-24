Rotary Pet Fair held in Albany, raising funds for pet crisis intervention

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Furry friends from all across the Capital Region gathered at the second annual Rotary Pet Fair at the Shaker Heritage site today.

At the Rotary Pet Fair, there were vendors, pet adoption agencies and behind every wacky idea was a good cause.

“We’re from the animal support project, and what we’re doing is raising funds for local animals for pet crisis intervention. We’re taking photos of pets on the blue screen just like the weatherman. We do this all year round and each month is a different theme, but this month we’re doing Christmas photos so people have time to make their Christmas cards,” said Melinda Plasse, Animal Support Project.

Funds from the event went to local shelters and pet charities, and there were no shortage of good causes represented on site.

“We provide service dogs to honorable discharge disabled veterans at no cost to the veteran,” said Fred Harting of Rebuilding Warriors.

“They will literally say the dog saved their life,” said Paula Harting of Rebuilding Warriors.

Hundreds came with their pets and families to sniff around, shop, and even adopt, and there were plenty of friends to complete your family, even ones that weren’t so furry.

“We brought some reptiles we’ve got some that are up for adoption, we’ve got some bearded dragons and some bald pythons that are up for adoption,” said Rhonda Levitt of Rhonda’s Reptiles.

If you missed Sunday’s event, you can always go on the Rotary website for a full list of exhibitors and sponsors to connect with pet charities and vendors.