NYS Gaming Commission reports casinos lacking performance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino in Schenectady opened eight months ago, but is it living up to expectations?

Local politicians and business owners had high hopes for Rivers Casino before it opened.

But, it doesn’t seem to be on track to make as much money as they expected.

According to the NYS gaming commission, casino operators projected that by its third year, the venue would make $223 million in gross gaming revenue within the year.

But if you take a look at this year’s numbers, they’re not even close.

So far since opening day in February to August, the casino made nearly $82 million.

When it opened it seemed to running smoothly, making more than $3 million in its first week.

But as of now, in seven months, it’s only made 37 percent of its projected third year earnings.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Rivers Casino for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

NEWS10 ABC will provide more on what these statistics could mean for the future of Rivers Casino.