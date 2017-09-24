Gov. Cuomo encourages New Yorkers to donated funds and services to Puerto Rico

Web Staff Published:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left and Jennifer Lopez speak on stage before announcing new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced a state wide plan in an effort to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The announcement comes after the Governor made a visit to the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico on Friday.

It will encourage people statewide to donate goods and will raise funds from the business community for relief organizations in Puerto Rico.

It also will include efforts from medical professionals to send health care workers to the island and provide support in getting medicine and medical supplies.

