BREAKING: Eight people injured in shooting at church near Nashville

WKRN Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a church shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at 3891 Pin Hook Road at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Metro fire officials confirm there are at least 8 people injured on the scene. Most of the injured are over 65-years-old. All have been transported to area hospitals.

Medical personnel on scene are calling it a mass casualty situation.

Roads around the church are shut down, including LaVergne Couchville Pike off Old Hickory Blvd., and Hobson Pike.

This is a developing story and News 2 has multiple crews on the scene. Following us on air and online for updates.

