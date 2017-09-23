Race held in Colonie to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Running for a good cause in Colonie, a 5K race took place at The Crossings Park Saturday benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At St. Jude no child is ever turned away because of their inability to pay. All medical costs are covered.

So how do they pull that off? Events like this one right here in the Capital Region. I talked to a family today who said this run is extra special for them

“Cancer it doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve done in your life. It’ll affect you no matter what, like I was a two year old kid, perfectly healthy otherwise and all of a sudden I had a brain tumor,” said Jake Marshall, cancer patient.

When Kathleen Marshall learned that her son Jake had a very aggressive and rare form of cancer, she knew that his best chance for survival was to find the best doctors around.

“It was terrifying. At the time I was a special education teacher and my husband still is, and they talked about if he did live, because of chemo and whole brain radiation, he would probably lose about 20 IQ points. We were down at St. Jude, they paid for us to fly there, we lived in a Ronald McDonald house for about three months and they were doing cutting edge research back then,” Kathleen Marshall said.

St. Jude is still doing cutting edge research, with the help of donations from events like the run in Albany. The hospital has helped to push the survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent to 80 percent and Jake says every child is treated like family at the facility.

“When we first got the diagnosis, we were told that the tumor would probably come back and he probably only had a 20 percent chance of survival, now he’s 20 years old. He played football in high school, he played lacrosse [and] he has a future because of St. Jude,” Kathleen Marshall said.

Participants raised over $30,000 leading up to today’s event.