Lark Fest continues to be a top event in Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Albany for one of Upstate New York’s largest one-day festivals.

The 36th annual “Lark Fest” included food, music from top regional bands and fun activities for people all ages.

There were also several visual arts and crafts vendors.

Some came to Lark Fest to buy, but others came to sell.

“Well I heard about the lark fest I’ve been coming for years. I just started selling my work professionally on line and it’s really a great festival with a lot of people. The city has turned it into a really nice event so I wanted to come down and get my work out and let people see it,” said John Catalfmao, local artist.